Deem Expands Into Canada With Worldgo Partnership

Oakland, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced its first Canadian partnership with travel management company (TMC) Worldgo. The corporate TMC was searching for a modern travel booking and management platform that includes a robust mobile application, and found the Etta solution from Deem offers the functionality its clients require.

“Full mobile performance — offering air, hotel, and car booking and management with accessibility features — is way past due for the business travel industry,” said Deem President David Grace. “By continuing to focus on the traveler’s user experience and needs, our mobile-first approach with Etta is transforming travel for employees, their companies and TMCs. It’s exciting to welcome our first Canadian TMC partner to our journey.”

“We were looking for a platform that includes a user-friendly interface and full mobile capability,” said Eric Sakawsky, co-founder, Worldgo. “Etta offers so much more than outstanding features for travelers. Its flexibility, especially with regard to choice for expense platforms, is going to excite business decision-makers, too. A complete solution that benefits the business and that travelers want to use is an easy choice to make.”

The Etta platform was introduced by Deem in February, 2021. A full redesign of its Work Fource software, Etta was created using a human-centered design and mobile-first approach and offers an intuitive, consumer-like booking and management solution.

Etta for iOS meets the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0) level AA compliance. It is available now on the Apple App Store, with an Android version expected later this year. See what Etta can do at https://www.deem.com/products/etta.

About Worldgo

Worldgo is a value-based travel management company founded in Vancouver, Canada in May 2015. After 15 years in the travel industry, Worldgo’s co-founders went into business together to look at corporate travel from a different perspective. Growing quickly, a key fundamental to their success has been outstanding personal service, commitment to technology, and complete transparency. Worldgo understands what it means to mitigate risk, to stay in line with budgets, and to be available when plans change. It will never mislead a customer for its own benefit and has proven that the corporate travel industry is ripe for disruption from the traditional (that means old) approach. Proudly Canadian, Worldgo likes doing good business and is committed to serving clients on their terms. Learn more at www.Worldgo.ca

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.