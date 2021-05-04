The Consortium of Florida Education Foundations Announces Partnership with Qgiv Digital Fundraising Platform

Lakeland, FLA., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, Inc., a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, and the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (the Consortium) are working together to provide education foundations throughout the state of Florida digital fundraising tools to enhance educational fundraising initiatives in support of teachers and students. Qgiv’s fundraising tools will be accessible for a discounted rate to the Consortium’s 64 member local education foundations aligned with nearly all of Florida’s countywide school districts, making this Qgiv’s largest education-focused partnership to date.

“The Consortium’s mission is to support local education foundations so they can close opportunity gaps and ensure educational success for all students throughout Florida,” said Mary Chance, Consortium president. “We are always interested in sharing vetted solutions that can help them streamline their fundraising efforts and help them be more effective and efficient in their operations.”

Several Consortium members are already using Qgiv’s tools, and their success with the platform has led to Qgiv’s new status as a preferred vendor for Consortium members. Susan Copeland, Polk County Education Foundation executive director, has used Qgiv’s fundraising tools for the last 14 years.

“What initially drew us to Qgiv was the local connection—we wanted to work with a company that was part of our community. Over the years as Qgiv has grown from a small tech start-up to a business aiding thousands of nonprofits across the country, we’ve never felt forgotten or like less of a priority,” said Copeland. “While Qgiv has grown they’ve continued to increase the types of products they offer and in the ever-changing landscape of fundraising, that is important. Qgiv’s customer service is exceptional, and responses are always timely. The software itself can be scaled up or down to accomplish what we need.”

The Consortium’s members represent a diverse group of education foundations and fundraising initiatives that Qgiv’s software has the flexibility to serve. Qgiv’s pricing gives members the freedom to move between feature sets as their needs and fundraising campaigns change. Consortium members choosing Qgiv will have access to a full suite of online and in-person fundraising tools, specialized support, and discounted pricing.

“Qgiv is excited to partner with the Consortium to support the work of education foundations throughout Florida,” said Brendan Smith, vice president of business development at Qgiv, Inc. “As a father whose children are enrolled in Florida’s school system, it's an honor to be able to help the member foundations generate more dollars for the same schools that set me up for success and will continue to do so for my family and other Florida families for years to come.”

All Consortium members are invited to adopt Qgiv as their digital fundraising platform. In addition to online donation forms, Consortium members can opt in to using Qgiv’s tools for text fundraising, auction and event registration and management, peer-to-peer fundraising, and more—all easily managed from a single dashboard.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contracts, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

About the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations: Established in 1987, the Consortium is the membership organization for Florida’s countywide school district local education foundations with a mission to advance student achievement in Florida by increasing private sector investment and involvement in public education. The Consortium now represents 64 member foundations with 1,100 business and community leaders serving as volunteer board members. Collectively, they raise more than $83 million annually to innovate learning, power student and teacher potential, and celebrate success. Learn more about the Consortium at www.educationfoundationsfl.org.

###

Attachment