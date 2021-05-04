Grassmid Transport Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated In-Cab and Asset Tracking Solutions for Its Multi-Asset Fleet

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Grassmid Transport Inc. (Grassmid), a premier provider of truckload carrier services based in Zeeland, MI, to provide its integrated in-cab and asset tracking solutions to monitor their fleet of trucks, dry vans and refrigerated trailers. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



Grassmid hauls products including meat, fruit, vegetables, water heaters and office furniture, servicing the lower 48 states with lanes of service to the West Coast, Texas, Florida and the East Coast. They are using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Grassmid to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps Grassmid improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. Grassmid can utilize these deep data insights to decrease operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management, reduced risk of fuel loss and scheduled preventive maintenance.

Leveraging ORBCOMM’s triple play offering, Grassmid is also using ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions for two-way temperature monitoring and control, fuel management, maintenance and logistics services for its refrigerated and dry assets. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, the ORBCOMM Platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help Grassmid increase utilization of its mixed fleet, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act. With the ORBCOMM Platform, Grassmid can manage all of their assets from anywhere through one seamless, comprehensive system.

“We are excited to be able to offer Grassmid our telematics triple play and meet all of their needs for cost-effectively tracking and monitoring their trucks, dry vans and reefers as well as their drivers through one powerful solution,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “The next-gen ORBCOMM Platform is a gamechanger for customers like Grassmid with multi-asset fleets, who can get advanced data and analytics for every transport asset class from one provider where and when they need it.”

“ORBCOMM’s solution was hands-down the best fit for our diverse freight hauling business because now we know what is happening with every aspect of our operations using one integrated system,” said Adam Grassmid, Safety and Compliance Manager for Grassmid Transport Inc. “Since we deployed with ORBCOMM, we have been able to garner substantial benefits through improved fleet safety, compliance and customer satisfaction and have the peace of mind that our dry and refrigerated loads are delivered reliably, safely and on time.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s integrated transportation solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/transportation-and-distribution.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

