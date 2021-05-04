TÜV Rheinland Announces New Technical Competence Center (TCC) for Functional Safety (FS) for East Coast Customers

LITTLETON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, today announced the addition of a second Technical Competence Center (TCC) for Functional Safety (FS), located within the Product Safety Excellence Center in Littleton, MA. Functional Safety continues to grow in the US, especially as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning continue to be integrated into Functional Safety applications. TÜV Rheinland’s first Functional Safety TCC is located in the Product Safety and EMC Excellence Center in Pleasanton, CA.



According to the Global Functional Safety Market Research Report by Market Research Future, the North American region accounted for just over 35% of the Global Functional Safety (FS) market, which is expected to grow to $5,691 million by 2026. The East Coast, and in particular, the Boston, MA area is experiencing a period of growth. “We’ve seen tremendous success with our first Functional Safety Technical Competence Center in Pleasanton, CA. Now, with the added Functional Safety TCC in Littleton, MA, we will be better able to support our East Coast customers, delivering better customer service and a more comprehensive service portfolio,” says Matthias Haynl, Local Field Manager Functional Safety and Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland in North America.

TÜV Rheinland’s service portfolio in Functional Safety is comprised of assessment and certification of products like controllers, sensors, actuators etc. These products are applied in all industries, but especially in machines, cars, refineries and production plants. In order to assure that products perform functionally safe, technical requirements defined in related standards need to be met. TÜV Rheinland assesses if the product’s functionalities comply with requirements of standards and certifies this accordingly. Only a certified product will carry a label or test mark showing the TÜV Rheinland company logo, signifying the product’s functionality is safe.

Companies who develop safety-related products and systems can benefit from the extensive expertise of TÜV Rheinland experts during training courses, where detailed information about the requirements of the relevant worldwide recognized Functional Safety standards for product manufacturers, machine builders, the process industry and the automotive sector is provided. Participants of these multi-day trainings can receive the globally recognized FS Engineer (TÜV Rheinland) certificate. For more information on this topic, please visit our Functional Safety Training Page .

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com .

