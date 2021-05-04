Creative Spirit Hosts Virtual Gala and Spotlights Generous Event Sponsors

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Spirit, the first 501c3 non-profit organization devoted to finding fair-wage jobs for individuals with intellectual, developmental and learning disabilities (IDDs) who are profoundly unemployed, is hosting its second annual fundraiser, called the Reimagine Gala, on May 6, 2021, virtually, from 8 – 9 p.m. EST.



The Reimagine Gala would not be possible without the event’s devoted sponsors, including founding partner, The ADVERTISING Club of New York, and the night’s presenting sponsor Voya Financial. The evening's sponsors include The A-List, Adweek, ExecOnline, Hill Holliday, MediaLink, MRM, Ogury, OMD, Rapp, SalientMG, and VaynerMedia. Organizations sponsoring the event and Creative Spirit partner companies are helping the world embrace neurodiversity in the workplace.

“Creative Spirit is on a mission to deliver dramatic change around how people with disabilities are represented, hired and retained. We are on a mission to add corporate partners like our gala supporters who will allow us to accelerate change and help us hire more than 1 million people by the end of the decade,” said Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder and CEO of Creative Spirit.

Creative Spirit is a non-profit 501c3 organization devoted to creating integrated employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). Our mission is simple: to create and support the successful placement of individuals with IDDs at the most creative, forward-thinking companies in the world. Recently named one of Fast Company’s Best World Changing Ideas Finalist 2021 #FCWorldChangingIdeas, Creative Spirit was born to provide the opportunity for employers to be matched with qualified individuals who bring a new kind of energy to any organization. Today, those with IDDs who do work are paid an average of $3.34 an hour, or go unpaid altogether because of outdated laws and rampant discrimination. This is a global crisis, and likely the most profound human dignity and economic discrimination issue of our time, yet it goes unsolved.

