Aurcana Provides Construction Update and Production Outlook for Its Revenue Virginius Mine for the Remainder of 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQX: AUNFF) is pleased to provide a construction update and a production outlook for the remainder of 2021 for its Revenue Virginius Mine, (RV) located near Ouray, Colorado.

Mine Development

Underground mine development is proceeding on schedule with three raises being driven vertically from the 2000 main haulage level 800 feet to the 1200 level (See Figure 1 below).

The #1 Alimak raise is advancing vertically at an average rate exceeding 16 feet per day and is scheduled to be complete by late May, after which the hoist and shaft timber will be installed for permanent men and material access.

The #2 Alimak raise has progressed up to the 1500 level and is temporarily being used for men and materials transport from the 2000 level to the 1800 and 1500 level pending completion of #1 Alimak raise.

The #3 Alimak raise vertical development began in May and is scheduled to reach the 1800 level by the third week of May.

On completion of #1 Alimak raise, the #2 and #3 Alimak raises will be dedicated ore and waste raises.

Level (horizontal) development has commenced on the 1800 level to intersect the Virginius vein, which is scheduled to occur during the third week of May. Following this, development will continue by driving drifts both north and south on vein for over 1000 feet to prepare for stope development.

Stope development on the 1800 level is estimated to begin in late June with first ore to the mill in early July.

Ore development on 1800 level is on schedule to deliver initial ore to the processing plant in July. Two stopes (mining blocks) on the 1800 level will provide the initial ore supply while stopes on the 1500 level are developed.

It is anticipated that four stopes will be available by year end 2021 (two stopes per level) to supply the processing plant. However only two stopes are required to provide the 270 tons per day as specified in the 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Processing Plant Preparation

All processing plant upgrades including installing additional flotation capacity, replacing cyclones with sizing screens, installing a rod mill, installing crushers and conveyors along with a new instrument control system will be completed by mid-June. Processing plant commissioning with water is scheduled for the last week of June with first ore through the processing plant in the second week of July.

Final work on the transition chute from the coarse ore bin to the new primary pan feeder is scheduled to be completed by July 10 th , 2021 and will enable full processing plant operation.

, 2021 and will enable full processing plant operation. Throughput will be ramped up over the course of July to reach 111 tons per day (tpd) during August, and then to the full production level of 270 tpd during September.

Concentrate shipments will be in 100 ton lots and are anticipated to begin in early August. Trafigura Trading LLC is the off-taker for 100% of the concentrates and will pay the value of 95% of the contained metals based on the mine site concentrate assays at the time of shipment, with final settlement based on smelter returns.

Payable silver equivalent1 production for the period between August to December 2021 is anticipated to be 1,300,000-1,600,000 ounces at an estimated cash operating costs of between USD10.00 to USD12.00/oz silver after by-product credits2.



Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

1 Silver equivalent is based on the April 2021 average COMEX prices of Ag USD25.6534/oz, Au USD1,759.47/oz, Cu USD4.2281/lb, Pb USD0.9152/lb and Zn SDU1.2849/lb; includes payability and payment timing of the Trafigura offtake contract.

2 By-product credit metal pricing is the same as Silver equivalent pricing

