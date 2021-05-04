North America Sports Medicine Market Expected to Reach up to $5,382 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025 – Exclusive Report [100 Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published report by Research Dive, the North America sports medicine market is estimated to generate $5,382 million by 2025, and grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. According to our analysts, the increase in incidence of sports associated injuries and active participation of various governments of the region in encouraging sports activities are the significant factors predicted to accelerate the growth of the North America sports medicine market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing awareness among people related to physical fitness and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are other factors expected to boost the regional growth by 2025. Conversely, the lack of trained professionals and unfavorable reimbursement strategies are expected to hinder the market growth in the projected timeframe.

Body Reconstruction & Repair Sub-segment to Dominate the Industry

By product, the body reconstruction & repair sub-segment dominated the regional industry and is expected to continue to subjugate throughout the forecast period. This dominance is majorly owing to growing usage of surgical equipment for the treatment of sports injuries.

Knee Injury Sub-segment to Witness Robust Growth

By application, the knee injury sub-segment valued for highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth by 2025. This is majorly because knee injury is considered as one of the most common injuries encountered by a sportsperson encounters and hence involves large-scale employment of sports medicine.

Prominent Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the North America sports medicine industry include -

Smith & Nephew Plc

DJO Global, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Conmed Corporation (Linvatec Corporation)

Breg, Inc.

Mueller sports medicine, Inc.

Further, the report presents and outlines various aspects of these major players such as business performance, latest developments, recent strategic moves, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

The players are implementing various business tactics and adopting several strategies to hold a significant position in the global industry. For instance, in June 2020, Smith & Nephew, global medical technology business, announced the launch of ‘Intellio,’ a connected tower platform to connect & control sports medicine systems. The new platform includes a remote control, cloud-based image management portal, and an on-screen display specifically optimized for surgeon workflow.

