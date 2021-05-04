LogMeIn Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year-Computer Software from the 2021 American Business Awards®

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue that help enable the work-from-anywhere era, today announced that it has been awarded a Gold Stevie® for Company of the Year-Computer Software (large) category from the American Business Awards.



More than 250 Stevie judges contributed to recognizing LogMeIn for enabling millions of workers to shift to full time remote work as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Comments from the Stevie judges about how LogMeIn supported this change in the way we work include:

Owning a suite of leading UCC software products, LogMeIn was well positioned to address the sudden demand for remote work and collaboration when the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year. During that challenging time for all businesses, the company was able to not only accelerate their revenue growth, but to help thousands of organizations through donations in over $40M dollars’ worth of its software. While facing a 300% increase in remote access product usage, LogMeIn was able to serve this increased demand.

LogMeIn provides top notch SaaS products in customer engagement.

LogMeIn's ability to help companies transition to remote work during Covid-19 is wonderful.

Great efforts in supporting the global crisis by donating $40M worth of software!

“This award is a true testament to the work our team has put into building and supporting secure and reliable remote work technology that enabled millions of users around the globe to maintain business continuity and productivity during extremely uncertain times,” said Bill Wagner, President and CEO at LogMeIn. “During a year that was anything but normal, receiving a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year is especially meaningful. I could not be more proud of our employees and the immense effort and energy, especially during such a challenging time, that they put into helping organizations around the world make the permanent shift to remote work.”

Looking forward, as business leaders and workers navigate how to remain productive and secure in a post-pandemic world, LogMeIn’s products will allow these organizations to adapt to a hybrid way of working - from home, the office, or on the go - with tools that support their unified communications & collaboration, remote support, and identity needs.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

