BDSA and Apex Trading Announce Wholesale Pricing Solution, First to Market with Comprehensive View of Wholesale and Retail Pricing Data

BOULDER, Colo., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDSA announced its new Wholesale Pricing solution today, first to market with the only comprehensive view of wholesale and retail pricing data, providing better market intelligence for both growers and retailers. BDSA launched the new solution in partnership with Apex Trading . BDSA is the market leader in offering data, market intelligence and strategic guidance to the cannabis industry. Apex Trading provides cultivators, product manufacturers, distributors and retailers with comprehensive sales and wholesale business management tools that streamline operations and strengthen the individual relationship between buyers and sellers.



“The new Wholesale Pricing solution helps both growers and retailers better understand and predict pricing patterns, adding new efficiencies to their go-to-market strategies,” said Micah Tapman, CEO of BDSA. “For the first time, cannabis industry players have a single location for all the information they need to make better decisions and accelerate their path to profitability.”

The Wholesale Pricing solution offers wide visibility into pricing trends including weekly pricing indices, maximum and minimum pricing, breakdowns of pricing at the wholesale level for various product groups — a buds, b buds, et al. — pricing for indoor versus outdoor products, and more. Growers can see for each product they offer where the market is pricing their product and determine the best time to bring products to market. Retailers can research best pricing for various products they want to stock.

“At Apex Trading we are constantly developing new solutions that provide greater value to our clients and this partnership with BDSA is a great example of that,” says John Manlove, Apex Trading founder and CEO. “Through rich and actionable wholesale and retail market data insights, producers and retailers will now have more tools in their chest for making wholesale production, pricing and purchasing decisions.”

To view a demo of the new Wholesale Pricing solution, click here .

About Apex Trading

Apex Trading helps businesses streamline wholesale operations by optimizing inventory and order management while also empowering sales and marketing teams with an array of tools that let them engage with their current and new buyers in a direct relationship-driven manner. Designed to benefit both small and large businesses and utilized by over a thousand companies across the entire wholesale supply chain and country, Apex Trading is constantly developing innovative features that set the new bar for what a wholesale buying and selling platform should be. To learn more, please visit apextrading.com .

About BDSA

BDSA helps businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk, and prioritize market expansion with accurate and actionable cannabis market intelligence, consumer research and strategic guidance. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market by generating insights from point-of-sale data, consumer research and market-wide industry projections. Retailers, manufacturers, brands, wholesalers and investors can now make better strategic decisions that drive profitability, increase revenues and market share, and reduce expenses. BDSA is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. To learn more, please visit bdsa.com .