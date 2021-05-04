Progress Named a Best Employer by Forbes and Boston Business Journal

Company also recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility and executive leadership by American Business Awards



BEDFORD, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it has received multiple acknowledgements from prestigious organizations for its work in employee engagement. In the last two weeks, the Boston Business Journal has named Progress to its exclusive “Best Places to Work” ranking and Progress won the “Employer of 2021” award at the Bulgaria Forbes Business Awards.

“Our people at Progress have always been our strength – how we work together and treat one another makes Progress a great place to work. And over the last year, the mutual respect and trust we have for our colleagues worldwide has only gotten stronger,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary as a company, we are thrilled to be recognized by such respected organizations, and more importantly by our employees, as one of the best places to work.”

When COVID-19 emerged, Progress chose the health and safety of its employees as its top priority, and quickly transitioned its global workforce to work from home. The company and its leaders focused on frequent, regular communications including executive updates, virtual team building and more, to ensure employees stayed informed and engaged. Health and work-from-home resources were also provided to enable employees to continue to contribute effectively. Progress expanded its training and development opportunities and established a mentorship program. As a result of these efforts, and the ability of its people to come together under unprecedented circumstances, Progress was able to continue to serve its customers and thrive throughout the year.

Progress has recently received several awards:

Progress is an inclusive company that celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of all people. It is a company where people are valued for who they are, and employees recognize that working at Progress is rewarding, challenging and fun.

Progress and its employees are also committed to the communities in which we live and work. In the last year, Progress donated more than a quarter million dollars to employee-chosen charities focused on social justice, domestic violence, child endangerment and COVID-19 related causes. To promote STEM education among young women, Progress established and granted its first annual Mary Szekely Scholarship for Women in STEM. And, to combat social injustice, Progress became a founding member of the MassTLC Tech Compact for Social Justice with the goal of doubling the representation of Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) in the Massachusetts tech industry.

For information about careers at Progress, visit https://www.progress.com/company/careers.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.