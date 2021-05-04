Astonish Media Group Adds Historic St. Mary’s City to Travel and Destination Portfolio

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group, a leading boutique public relations firm based in New York City, announces the addition of Historic St. Mary’s City to the agency’s travel and destination portfolio. Historic St. Mary’s City, Maryland recently announced the discovery of St. Mary’s Fort, the fourth-largest English colony in North America.

Astonish Media Group has more than twenty years experience as a generalist and strategic media relations firm, with a wide range of clients including travel, lifestyle, food & beverage, non-profit, health care, health-tech, and education. Astonish also specializes in publishing, branding, writing, and talent representation.

Astonish Media Group has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including American Airlines U.S., American Airlines Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The Astonish Media Group publishing division has been an exclusive provider of travel and lifestyle content for the New York Daily News, among other publications, and publishes ConwayConfidential.com, a luxury travel and lifestyle website, and AllPuck.com, a leading hockey fan website.

“We are honored to have Historic St. Mary’s City join the Astonish family as a premiere historical and travel destination in America,” said Paula Conway, President and Founder of Astonish Media Group.” As a native ‘Marylander,’ I could not be more proud to have Historic St. Mary’s City as a new member of our flourishing brand.”

Historic St. Mary’s City recently announced the discovery of the location of the 1634 St. Mary’s Fort, Maryland’s original English settlement and the fourth-largest English colony in North America. The discovery was possible with grants from the Maryland Heritage Trust, Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation, and funding provided by Governor Larry Hogan. The fort was erected by the first wave of European settlers who founded Maryland, and spans an area approximately the size of a football field.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founders Paula and John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.