BeyondTrust Signs Powerful, Value-Added Distributor Agreement with Ingram Micro for the Americas

New agreement will align resources with Ingram Micro to support channel partners and joint customers in the US, Canada, and Latin America

Partnership helps businesses of all sizes to manage, detect and respond to threats and data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access

ATLANTA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced that it has signed an agreement with global technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc. to increase its ability to deliver solutions to organizations in the United States, Canada, and Latin American countries.

BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management approach to cyber security secures every user, asset, and session across the enterprise. Solutions are deployed in the cloud or on-premises and enable organizations to simplify deployments, reduce costs, improve usability, and reduce privilege risks.

“BeyondTrust and Ingram Micro are leading global companies in the cybersecurity market,” said Dee Dee Acquista, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at BeyondTrust. “By aligning our resources and expertise, we will multiply BeyondTrust’s reach and capabilities to support our mutual channel partners and their customers in the US, Canada, and LATAM countries.

While enterprises have prioritized cybersecurity for years, the massive increase in the remote workforce beginning in 2020 has made organizations even more aware of potential security threats against remote employees and vendors. Ingram Micro is educating and enabling its channel partners to design and deliver the most seamless approach to helping businesses of all sizes to manage, detect and respond to threats and data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access, according to Eric Kohl, Vice President of Advanced Solutions – Data Center and Security at Ingram Micro.

“Ingram Micro is a leading cybersecurity distributor that shares BeyondTrust’s commitment to helping companies protect their assets, devices, and people,” Kohl said. “With the addition of Ingram Micro’s extensive global resources and support, BeyondTrust is well positioned to accelerate the potential for growth in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market for Ingram Micro and BeyondTrust’s mutual channel partners which include value-added resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers.”

The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro comes on the heels of the company’s revamped Channel Partner Program which offers simplified tiers, additional benefits, and increased subscription discounts to partners.

To learn more about BeyondTrust partnerships, visit beyondtrust.com/partners.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

