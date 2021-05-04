Everyone™ Donates 2M Hand Sanitizers to Students and Educators Across the Nation in Partnership with Revolution Foods

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone™, the natural body care brand for clean hands and healthy people from family-owned brand EO ® Products , in partnership with Revolution Foods , today announced a sizable donation of over 2 million units of non-GMO sugarcane-derived hand sanitizer to students and educators across the nation. This Teacher Appreciation Week, the brand is calling on their network of peers and customers alike to support local schools as educators and kids return to classrooms safely this spring and beyond.



“As a frontline family business, the challenges of the last year seemed insurmountable and it took the courage to care for each other and ourselves to get through,“ said Susan Griffin-Black, Co-Founder of Everyone, parent company EO Products. “With students and educators returning to the classroom for the first time in over a year, we wanted to do more to aid in their safe return and provide peace of mind after a year of heightened anxiety and changes.”

The donation will leverage Revolution Foods’ school partner network to support classrooms across the nation, including Everyone’s own backyard - the San Francisco Bay Area. In this region alone, the brand will donate about 200,000 units of hand sanitizers and wipes to districts, charters and afterschool programs where Revolution Foods produces and delivers healthy meals to every day.

“We are thrilled to partner with our neighbors at Everyone, and are thankful for their generous donation to help us deepen our focus on citywide wellness,” said Kirsten Saenz Tobey, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer. “As a certified B-Corp, we strive to nourish families and communities with healthy and culturally relevant food. We are proud to collaborate with Everyone to support our school partners during this hectic reopening time.”

As two Northern California-based B-Corps, Everyone and Revolution Foods are both built on the belief that clean, healthy lifestyles should be accessible to everyone. With health and safety remaining top of mind for students, parents and teachers, Everyone and Revolution Foods hope that this hand sanitizer and wipe donation helps relieve stress so teachers can teach and students can learn to their full potential.

Everyone products are easily found online (including Amazon) and in stores across the country (Walmart, Whole Foods, Walgreens, Target, etc). For more information on Everyone’s mission and its products, please visit www.eoproducts.com/collections/everyone . For more information on Revolution Foods’ mission to make healthy meals accessible to all, visit https://www.revolutionfoods.com/ .

About Everyone

Everyone provides approachable body care for the whole family made from familiar essential oils and extracts. Each Everyone product delivers great value, as they are delivered in family-friendly sizes and generous quantities at affordable price points. Everyone products are goodness from the inside out, made from high quality, non-GMO ingredients. The majority of Everyone products are EWG VERIFIED™ and never contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, synthetic fragrances, aluminum, propylene glycol, polysorbates, phthalates, or artificial colors and dyes. Everyone products are available online at www.eoproducts.com and Amazon, as well as in retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. For more information, visit eoproducts.com/collections/everyone .

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is committed to transforming citywide wellness and making healthy, chef-crafted, and culturally relevant meals accessible to all. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Today, the company designs, produces and delivers 2 million meals per week to various sites across 23 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, senior programs and afterschool youth programs. Committed to combating food insecurity, Revolution Foods is a for-profit, certified B Corporation — recognized by B Lab with the COVID-19 Impact Award — aiming to drive systems change and a brighter future for our nation. For more information, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

Taylor Hirz

Taylor@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f54a9f7-2be8-4827-99b3-41a5fdaaf16d