Legendary Washington Brand Sitka Hash House Launches in California

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitka Hash House, the legendary Hashish brand founded in 2012, today announced their California launch and the roll-out of exotic, handmade hashish-based products curated for today’s cannabis consumer. Crafted in the Lebanese-Style without solvents, Sitka products retain their terpenes and deliver incomparable flavor. Different from any hashish previously introduced to the market, Sitka has the authentic characteristically cakey texture of handmade, fully cured old-world hash.



“Sitka’s technology, formulas, and craftsmanship are really unique,” says Sitka CEO, Jeff Graham. “The positive reaction received across California is testament to the affordable luxury of our artisanal hashish products.”

“Sitka sets a new benchmark for what California hashish fans expect from a brand,” said Mike Beaudry, Founder and CEO of HERBL, Sitka’s distribution partner. “Sitka has a proven business track record and stellar reputation for their potent and reliable hashish products.”

“Europeans often say Sitka hash beats what they find in the old Amsterdam coffee shops,” commented Sitka co-founder and master hash-maker, Nick Saad. “We ensure that each and every element - cones, filters, weed (kief, flower, trim, oil) - contribute to a great experience.”

Sitka’s California partner is Wine Country cannabis brand, Garden Society, who source organic kief and flower from Sonoma and Mendocino County farms and manufacture Sitka’s legendary hashish products.

Sitka is in production on a series of 60+- second videos featuring Nick Saad: A CRAFTSMAN'S GUIDE TO HASHISH. The Sitka team will share hashish history and today’s hashish lifestyle.

Accessories:

To enhance the smoking experience, Sitka offers handmade glass Hash Domes, hot knives, hash trays, and Sebsi pipes.

SKUs, Pricing, and Availability:

Sitka hashish and hash-infused pre-rolls can be purchased in select dispensaries in California and through our licensed distributor, HERBL. Suggested retail prices are in the range of $10 to $45. To learn more and find retail locations and finely crafted branded merchandise, visit www.Sitkagold.com or follow us on Instagram.

About Sitka Hash House:

Sitka Hash House is a cannabis brand founded in Seattle, WA in 2012 with operations in California and Washington State. Sitka trichome-rich hashish is made for today’s cannabis consumer looking to Discover a New Door to Taste and to Reveal a Path to Wonder. Handmade by craftsmen, Sitka’s full spectrum Lebanese-style traditional hash delivers incomparable taste and experience. The brand creates hashish, hashish-infused products and accessories that enhance any cannabis lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.Sitkagold.com or follow us on Instagram.

About Garden Society:

Women-owned, Garden Society is a craft cannabis company based in Sonoma County, California. Inspired by the surrounding wine country, Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality, that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. The company's effect-based, full spectrum edibles and sun-grown pre-roll Rosettes connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. For more information, visit the Garden Society website, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.



About HERBL:

HERBL is California’s largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's leading cannabis retailers and top brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, and both high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and trucks. HERBL’s team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include leaders in flower, vapes, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls, and concentrate. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .



Media contact:

Heidi Groshelle

Groshelle Communications for Sitka

Heidi@groshelle.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2d4afe6-766d-43a1-a910-fa23e4e95e5f