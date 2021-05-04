Visteon Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Technology, People and Community

Wireless battery management technology supports EV market growth

No lost-time injuries at more than two dozen manufacturing and technical centers

Momentum leadership development program cultivating a pipeline of impactful female leaders

Automotive electronics degree-based program creating new generation of technical talent in Bulgaria

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), today announced its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report detailing the company’s work to drive business results in a socially responsible manner to help ensure a better future for everyone.

“Visteon remains steadfast in our mission to develop electronic technologies that enable automakers to offer a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience,” said Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon. “In all aspects of our business, we strive to balance profitable growth with the need to protect our environment and support the global communities where we have an invested presence.”

Based on 2020 metrics, the report covers:

Technology

Visteon’s solutions for the global automotive industry advance the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of global OEM customers, creating technologies that help automakers minimize the environmental impact of their products. A majority of Visteon products are powertrain agnostic and work seamlessly for electric vehicles as well as traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to meet current trends such as:

Growing demand for digital cockpits

Electrification of the powertrain

More automated driving through advanced driver-assistance systems



As market share for electric vehicles continues to grow, Visteon has introduced the industry’s first production-intent wireless battery management system (BMS).

“The wireless BMS keeps a constant eye on battery health and operation, helping automakers enhance vehicle and passenger safety and improving overall quality and reliability,” Lawande said. “The technology is another milestone in the development of EVs as the industry transitions to cleaner transportation solutions.”

People

Visteon’s safety policies and procedures and its culture of continuous improvement resulted in:

An injury case rate less than 0.01 per 100 employees

No lost-time injuries at more than two dozen manufacturing and technical centers

Zero lost-time injuries for seven years in Reynosa, Mexico, and no lost-time cases for 3,000 days in Visteon Electronics Russia



Despite the uniquely challenging environment presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Visteon developed robust operating procedures to protect the health and safety of its employees and the communities in which they live by:

Designing, manufacturing and delivering nearly 70,000 face shields to protect medical staff.

Creating protocols at its facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico that were recognized as best in class by local authorities.

Diversity, equity and inclusion for Visteon’s 10,000 employees in 18 countries is a key strategic focus. As one of many professional development initiatives, the company in 2020 launched the Momentum leadership development program to cultivate a pipeline of impactful female leaders.

“In our dynamic industry, it is imperative that we invest in talented results-oriented individuals who can build strong teams and impact the business through innovation,” Lawande said. “I expect Momentum will help harness the power of our varied backgrounds, cultures and experiences, and empower each cohort to seize the opportunity and make a lasting imprint on our business.”

Community

Visteon supports the global communities where its employees live and work through corporate contributions and volunteer initiatives that include:

Developing a four-year automotive electronics degree-based program in Bulgaria to educate, inform and establish a new generation of technical talent in the country.

Donating holiday presents, money and food in communities surrounding its U.S.-based corporate headquarters.

Supporting and contributing to help underprivileged children, enhance animal protection, and increase aid and awareness for vulnerable families and communities in impoverished African countries through employees in Palmela, Portugal.

Participating in multiple programs in India, such as supporting scholarships, providing clean drinking water and infrastructure to schools in remote villages, distributing prosthetics to physically challenged people, helping those facing economic difficulties obtain medical devices, and funding food and nutritional programs for elderly, special needs children and rehabilitation centers.

In addition to helping our customers minimize the environmental impact of their products, Visteon embraces its responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and manage the environmental impact of global business operations. The company participates in the Carbon Disclosure Project and publicly shares emissions data and carbon emission-reduction strategies.

“We will achieve our business goals by operating responsibly to safeguard our employees and the communities in which we live and work, and make a positive impact on people and the environment,” Lawande said.

Visteon’s 2021 CSR can be found at https://www.visteon.com/company/sustainability/.

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.