Tidal ETF Services’ Assets Under Administration Reach $2 Billion Milestone

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced its assets under administration (“AuA”) have reached the US$2 billion milestone under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Tidal experienced phenomenal growth in the past several years, launching 8 new ETFs in 2020, with plans to launch 15-20 new ETFs in 2021.

“We’ve enhanced our launch process to be more efficient than ever. We’ve always focused on quality partnerships and innovative strategies, but now we’re in a position to expand and refine our marketing and distribution services, which is an exciting part of what we do,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal.

New and existing issuer partnerships in 2020 and early 2021 that led to innovative ETF launches included:

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF): The SoFi ETF offering expanded with the TGIF, an actively managed fixed income ETF that expects to distribute income on Fridays.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC): Adasina Social Capital is a Black-owned and majority-operated by women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The ETF uses community-sourced impact data to set the standards for how publicly traded companies participate in gender, racial, economic, and climate justice.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (EUCG): An actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation, EUCG is overweight to equities in low-risk in bull market environments whereas it is overweight to fixed income and other non-equity exposure in higher risk, bear market environments.

Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) and Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF): Sound Income Strategies, founded by David Scranton and specializing in the active management of income-generating portfolios specifically for retirees and those planning for retirement, launched two actively managed, income ETFs that seek to generate income at a time when rates are at ultra-low levels and Baby Boomers are unprepared for retirement.

Gotham Enhanced 500 (GSPY): Institutional manager, Gotham Asset Management, known for its family of hedge funds and mutual funds debuted their first exchange traded fund, an actively managed ETF that buys all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 Index but reweights them, buying more of those they think are cheaper and less of those they believe are more expensive.

“Our recent launches highlight the way the ETF space is evolving. ETFs are meeting investor demands - tending to be more thematic and active in nature. We can expect to see more interesting ETF activity in 2021 and beyond,” said Eric Falkeis.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps RIAs, institutions and investment firms launch, manage and grow innovative ETFs that clients demand. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

