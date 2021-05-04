CWTI Expands Executive Team, Appoints Mr. Amin Samra, B.Sc Ag., D. Eng. SIM, Senior Sales Manager – Western Canada

GUELPH, Ontario, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management and treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources, announced today the appointment of Mr. Amin Samra as Senior Sales Manager – Western Canada.



Mr. Samra will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies, identifying new market opportunities, and defining short-term and long-term strategic growth plans. Based in Calgary, AB, Amin will immediately be responsible for sales of Pumptronics’ custom automated pumping stations in Western Canada. In time, he will also be responsible for managing the sale of CWTI’s patented water treatment systems. With over 20 years of senior management experience in Canada, USA and the Middle East, Amin will advise the corporation on national and international sales strategies.

For the past 9 years, Amin was the Hydrometry Manager at Westhoff Engineering Resources Inc., Calgary, AB, where he managed the development and customization of hydrometric and environmental monitoring services of water use for various projects requiring regulatory approvals, compliance, and reporting under the regulation of Alberta Environment and Parks, Environment Canada, Cities and Counties.

Previously, Amin held senior management positions at several national and international irrigation-focused, engineering corporations where he was responsible for developing and customizing irrigation water management services for agricultural, institutional, commercial, and industrial projects.

Mr. Samra obtained a Master of Science in Irrigation, a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, and a Diploma of Agricultural Engineering in Soils, Irrigation and Mechanization from the American University of Beirut. He is member of the American Society of Agriculture and Biological Engineers and the Canadian Society of Bioengineering.

Dr. Gene Shelp, the CEO of CWTI, said, “A priority for CWTI is to expand our management team in order to accelerate our sales momentum. Amin’s addition is a decisive step and we are extremely excited to have such an experienced irrigation professional with a proven sales/marketing record to head our newly assembled technical sales team. I have gotten to know Amin over the past 2 years and I believe that he has the talent and conviction to facilitate double digit annual growth in sales over the next 5 years.”

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

