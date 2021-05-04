Nuvei Makes Donation to the Marie-Vincent Foundation to Fight Sexual Violence Against Children

English French

MONTREAL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that it has made a three-year charitable pledge to the Marie-Vincent Foundation to help support efforts to prevent and fight sexual and physical violence against children.



Around one in five girls and one in 10 boys has experienced sexual abuse at some point during their childhoods*. Nuvei will donate $100,000 over the next three years to the Marie-Vincent Foundation, a nonprofit organization that plays a role in preventing sexual violence by targeting children, adolescents, parents, professionals and the general public with information, while providing specialized treatment to children and adolescents who are victims of sexual violence.

After having to cancel its fundraising events last year due to the pandemic, the Marie-Vincent Foundation launched a three-year fundraising campaign to help more young people in Québec. Its goal is to advance four major projects: improving service access by recruiting additional staff, opening a second Child Advocacy Centre, filling a gap in specialized treatment for young victims, and supporting research into sexual violence.

As part of its ongoing Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives, Nuvei continues to support meaningful causes, including charitable donations and activities that promote social responsibility. Nuvei’s donation to the Marie-Vincent Foundation will move the charitable organization closer to reaching its objectives.

“The board of directors of the Marie-Vincent Foundation is extremely grateful that we can count on the support of Nuvei,” said Jessica Pathy, chair of the Marie-Vincent Foundation board of directors. “This important commitment will enable us to pursue our mission and help more children in Québec.”

“We are honored to help fight the battle against child sexual abuse alongside the Marie-Vincent Foundation,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chair and CEO. “We believe in contributing to the communities in which we serve, both locally and globally, and look forward to working with the Foundation to support its long-term goals.”

*SOURCE: https://marie-vincent.org/en/

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations

PR@nuvei.com