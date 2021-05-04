Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Launches TruLife Biotech, LLC. to Advance the Study of Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company"), announces today that it will move forward with the establishment of TruLife Biotech, LLC., to focus on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals, skincare products and wellness brands addressing endocannabinoid system (ECS) deficiencies in humans.

“The interaction of hemp-derived cannabinoids with ECS has been rigorously studied for the last 20 years. There’s an awful lot of preclinical data available, and the question is how much is genuine, and practically useful, as far as efficacious, new nutraceutical and wellness product development is concerned. In order to recommend a particular cannabinoid-based product to wellness-oriented end users and practitioners, product developers need to follow the rational product design and development path and support their products and brands with specific information such as safety, stability, experimentally assessed bioavailability and targeted efficacy of a given product,” stated Dr. Levan Darjania, Chief Scientific Officer of Green Hygienics and co-founder of TruLife Biotech.

In support of this initiative, the Company published a White Paper through Nutritional Outlook, an MJH Life Sciences™ brand that provides astute, well-informed insights and industry updates critical to manufacturers of dietary supplements, health foods and nutritious beverages.

Link to the publication: https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com/view/cbd-is-a-substance-with-poor-systemic-blood-exposure-one-scientist-explains-the-challenge-and-what-it-means

“Green Hygienics is poised to change the landscape of the industry and will continue the advancement of its hemp-derived cannabinoid phyto-remedy platform through TruLife Biotech, LLC.,” Dr. Darjania continued. “The company will serve as a biotechnology innovations hub for the GRYN portfolio companies, and ultimately the Company will secure a strategic advantage in the marketplace by introducing novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies to the formulations within its own brand portfolio.”

Dr. Darjania is a seasoned pharma-professional with over 20 years of experience in biotechnology and pharmaceutical drug research and development. He also held executive positions and led R&D projects at various cannabinoid-based enterprises.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.greenhygienics.com

