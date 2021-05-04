BrainsWay Announces Social Media Sweepstakes to Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month

CRESSKILL, N.J., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd . (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the launch of its nationwide Sweepstakes, in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. Participants can enter throughout the month of May for a chance to be one of 20 winners to receive a curated self-care package.



The goal of the Sweepstakes is to demonstrate how Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) can easily fit into an average day, by featuring 20-minute tasks that can be completed in the same amount of time it takes to undergo a Deep TMS treatment session for major depressive disorder (MDD) or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Select brand ambassadors, including mental health advocates Rachel Novak ( @rachel.novak ) and Anna Russett ( @anna.russett ), who partnered with the Company for its “ #TheRealOCD ” campaign, along with Amy Tran ( @doodledwellness ) and Shelly-ann Shaw ( the_depression_chronicles11 ), will also promote the Sweepstakes throughout the month to further awareness of the treatment.

“We view social media as a powerful platform to foster conversations around mental health and treatment options, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe there are many new patients living with mental illness who can benefit greatly from knowing there is hope and they are not alone,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. “It is our mission to empower patients to know about noninvasive treatment options, especially ones that can be integrated into busy schedules and that can work around daily commitments, like Deep TMS.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device noninvasively administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment offers a medication-free solution, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the 20-minute sessions. BrainsWay Deep TMS received FDA clearance for the treatment of depression in 2013 and for the treatment of OCD in 2018.

To enter the Sweepstakes, participants must follow BrainsWay on Facebook , Twitter, and/or Instagram , and tag one friend on a designated Sweepstakes post to help raise awareness around Deep TMS. For more on the prize and how to enter visit go.brainsway.com/MentalHealthAwarenessMonth.

