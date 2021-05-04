NGS Sample Preparation Market Size To Reach USD 5.42 Billion In 2028; Next-generation sequencing aids in more precise analysis of DNA and RNA sequencing as compared to other conventional sequencing methods, Says Reports And Data

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size: USD 1.31 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 19%, Market Trends: Increasing number of genomics research projects

The global NGS sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as growing demand for precision medicine and rising adoption of NGS sample preparation in clinical and molecular diagnostics is boosting market revenue growth.

Next-generation sequencing aids in more precise analysis of DNA and RNA sequencing as compared to other conventional sequencing methods. Pre-sequencing methods such as library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control provide high-quality and precise data generation in less time and lower cost. Increasing demand for nucleic acid sequencing, growing adoption of NGS platforms, and rising cases of chronic infections, genetic disorders, and cancer are some key factors supporting growth of the NGS sample preparation market. Moreover, government initiatives to promote NGS platforms and funding by public and private sectors to support large-scale sequencing projects is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

High costs associated with NGS sample preparation equipment, lack of advanced genetic testing platforms, and stringent regulations for NGS sample preparation are some key restraints expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3987

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on product type, the NGS workstations segment is expected to account for rapid revenue growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as reduction in hands-on time and access to maximize scheduling.

On the basis of technology, the ion semiconductor sequencing segment is projected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028 due to capability to detect hydrogen ions and allow direct conversion of chemically encoded information into digital information, which is driving adoption.

In context to application, the disease diagnostics segment is projected to account for substantial revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of cancer and infectious disorders worldwide combined with favorable reimbursement scenarios for NGS testing in many countries.

Based on end-use, the academic institutes and research centers segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments throughout the forecast period due to high investments by market players and funding from government for genomics research.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period owing to advancements in next-generation sequencing, high adoption of personalized medicine, and presence of major market players.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 16% over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing awareness about precision medicine and rising funding from private and public sectors.





Some prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market are:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Pacific Biosciences of California

Biomatters Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

DNASTAR

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Foundation Medicine

Genomatix GmbH

Macrogen

Myriad Genetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Partek Incorporated

Perkin Elmer

PierianDx



Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3987

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global NGS sample preparation market based on Product, Workflow, Technology, end use, application, and region:

Based On Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Workstations

Reagents & Consumables





Based On Workflow (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Reagents & Consumables

Library Preparation DNA Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Targeted Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Others RNA Gene Expression Analysis Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Others

Target Enrichment Targeted Seq WES Others

Quality Control





Based On Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies





Based On Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications





Based On End Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others





Based On Region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA





Browse similar research reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Growth, Trends & Analysis, By Products & Services (Sample Preparation, Sequencer, Services), By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery), By End-User (Academia, Clinics), Forecasts To 2027

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Kits & Reagent, Instrument), by Method (Column, Magnetic Beads, Others), By Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA, Others), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Others), By End-use Industry (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Others), and By Region, Forecast To 2028

Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Expression System (Prokaryotic, Mammalian, Yeast, Insect, Cell-Free, Others), By Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Cros, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Microcarrier Market Size, Share And Analysis, By Equipment (SUB, SSB, Cell Counter, Filtration), Consumables (Media, Reagent), Microcarrier (Cationic, Collagen), Application (Vaccine, Cell & Gene Therapy), End Use (Pharma, Biopharma, CROs, CMOs) – And Region Forecast To 2028

Proteomics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Services), By Technology (X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Microarray Instruments, Protein Fractionation Systems, Electrophoresis, Spectroscopy), By Application (Clinical Diagnosis), And By Region Forecast To 2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com