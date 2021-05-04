Less Than a Year After Opening, A. Duie Pyle Breaks Ground on Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center Expansion

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces it has broken ground on a 115,000-square-foot expansion of its Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center, which opened in late 2020. Once completed, the total square footage of the facility will reach 383,545.



The expansion will provide comparable warehouse and distribution functionality to Pyle’s recent integrated logistics campus openings, including warehousing pick, pack and ship. It will also offer nearly 10,000 square feet of flammable storage. All of this will add to Pyle’s existing 266,585 square-foot facility, which includes an 80 door LTL cross-dock, full-service fleet maintenance garage, along with office and warehouse space.

Currently, the Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center provides customers in the region with same- and next-day distribution, assembly and value-added project capabilities, final-mile delivery options, improved shipping integrity, extended cut times, consolidation and de-consolidation. It also includes complete integration of Pyle’s LTL, Logistics, Dedicated and Warehousing & Distribution solutions.

The expansion will add to Pyle’s overall capacity to meet the needs of its customers who utilize the transportation provider’s supply chain solutions while also providing a strategic entry point to northeast distribution.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our Hagerstown campus and look forward to adding new locations to our portfolio of Integrated Logistics Centers,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “Several projects are in various stages of development as we continue to invest in Transportation, Cross Dock, and Warehouse capacity to provide our customers with flexible integrated solutions that exceed their supply chain needs.“

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2022. For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

