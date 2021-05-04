New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067998/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Warehouse robotics entails the use of robots, automated systems, as well as specialized software in order to perform diverse tasks, transport materials, and automate or streamline warehouse processes.Expanding commercial industries have resulted in the introduction of several technological innovations.



The developments are incorporated into the value chain to increase manufacturing and fulfill the customers’ growing demands.

Production units must complete a varied range of tasks within a short period through the swift deployment of machines and resources.Although repetitive tasks, including material handling, are primarily done by human workforces, the errands become monotonous and thus, decrease efficiency.



In addition, employees work at inconvenient locations in terms of the movement of materials.Consequently, this factor increases the chances of errors, capable of damaging products stored in warehouses.



Hence, the need for warehouse robotics observes a growing trend.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global warehouse robotics market growth assessment includes a detailed study of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The e-commerce industry in Asia-Pacific has observed significant growth, in addition to the increased demand for warehouses.



With a higher than average robotic density, South Korea, Japan, and China, are among the leading nations in robot manufacturing. Hence, on account of the above-mentioned factors, the Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Numerous market incumbents, as well as new entrants, continue vying for market domination across the global warehouse robotics market.The market penetration is moderate.



However, it is anticipated to augment rapidly in the upcoming years, with increased adoption within the industrial and commercial segments.

Some of the prominent companies in the market are Honeywell International Inc, 6 River Systems, ABB Ltd, Amazon Robotics, etc.



