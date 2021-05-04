Patriot One Technologies Announces Departure of Dietmar Wennemer

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Wennemer is leaving the Company to accept a chief executive role with another organization.



“On behalf of the board and the management team, I would like to thank Dietmar for his many contributions to the Company including accelerating our research and development program so it is well positioned to deliver on our product roadmap, as evidenced by recent customer wins,” Patriot One CEO Peter Evans said. “We wish him well as he moves to a new challenge leading a company.”

Wennemer will remain with Patriot One for the balance of May to ensure a smooth transition. The Company plans to announce any additional management changes at the appropriate time.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the customer experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to invisibly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based video-recognition software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations.

