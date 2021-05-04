Global Oilseed Farming Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilseed Farming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oilseed Farming estimated at US$525.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$673.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Soybean Farming, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$391.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Oilseed Farming segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Oilseed Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Archer Daniels Midland

Bayer

Bungee

Burrus Seed farm

Cargill

Cootamundra Oilseeds

Diester Industrie

Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd

Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd

Land O'Lakes Inc

Limagrain

Monsanto

