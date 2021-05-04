New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067992/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Incorporating robots into surgical care is becoming an efficient tool in combating pathogen contamination and maintaining surgical volumes.They offer benefits like a shorter hospital stay, swift recovery, and reduced operative time.



Several robotic surgical systems like Versius Surgical System are impacting robotic surgeries.

Robots are increasingly deployed in the healthcare industry, given their technological capabilities and reduced costs.The rising adoption of 5G networks and artificial intelligence solutions has offered growth opportunities for healthcare agencies.



Several major manufacturers are prioritizing R&D efforts for robotic surgical systems.For instance, Anybots develops remote-controlled medical robots that interact with their patients and keep track of their living conditions.



Such factors drive global market growth. However, the lack of training in robotic surgeries, safety & security, and surgical robots’ high cost restrain the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global surgical robotics market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World for growth assessment. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR, attributed to the increasing use of robotic healthcare products and technological advancements in robotics.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Many well-established companies are acquiring smaller companies to expand their product portfolio. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Stryker Corporation, Asensus Surgical Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, etc.



