GLOBAL BOTULINUM TOXIN MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Botulinum toxin entails a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum as well as related species. The protein prevents the neurotransmitter acetylcholine’s release from axon endings located at the neuromuscular junction, thereby causing flaccid paralysis.

The surging demand for modern beauty standards has resulted in a tremendous growth platform for botulinum toxin products globally.The therapeutic applications for botulinum toxins have also led to increased developments across healthcare platforms.



As per the National Clinical Trial (NCT) Registry, more than 80 ongoing and planned clinical trials associated with botulinum toxin are currently underway in diverse phases of development for various indications, as of October 2020.This factor is expected to positively impact the global market’s growth.



Moreover, the high demand for botulinum toxin facilitates several product innovations, in addition to a subsequent rise in the number of product launches worldwide.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global botulinum toxin market growth is assessed through the evaluation of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market for botulinum toxin, owing to drivers such as the surging geriatric population, the increasing awareness and interest in aesthetic procedures, and the growing purchasing power of the middle class on account of economic development.



Furthermore, the market is highly diverse due to varied regulatory factors, leading to differences in product availability across countries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Merz Pharma, Galderma SA, AbbVie Inc (Allergan), etc., are among the key companies operating in the global market.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBVIE INC (ALLERGAN PLC)

2. EVOLUS INC

3. GALDERMA PHARMA SA (ACQUIRED BY EQT)

4. HUGEL INC

5. IPSEN PHARMA

6. MEDYTOX INC

7. MERZ PHARMA

8. REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC

9. US WORLDMEDS LLC

