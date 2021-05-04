Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires Megan Fox Thriller ‘Till Death’ From Millennium Media

COS COB, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the acquisition of all U.S. rights to Millennium Media’s suspense-thriller Till Death starring Megan Fox in her first genre role since her breakthrough performance in Jennifer’s Body. Marking the feature film directorial debut of S.K. Dale (award-winning horror short The Coatmaker), the film co-stars Callan Mulvey (Russo Brothers’ upcoming The Gray Man), Eoin Macken (George RR Martin’s Nightflyers), Aml Ameen (HBO’s I May Destroy You) and Jack Roth (Medici). The screenplay by Jason Carvey was previously featured on the “Blood List” – a yearly compilation of the best unproduced genre scripts. The film was fully financed by Millennium Media. Screen Media plans a summer theatrical and on demand release.

After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers and escape her husband’s twisted plan. The film is produced by David Leslie Johnson- McGoldrick (Orphan and the upcoming prequel Esther), Tanner Mobley (The Piper), Yariv Lerner (The Outpost), Les Weldon (The Expendables), Rob Van Norden (Jolt) and Jeffrey Greenstein (The Hitman’s Bodyguard).

“Megan’s gritty performance will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end,” said Screen Media in a statement.

“At a time when people need entertainment more than ever, we couldn’t be more excited to team with Screen Media again to bring the world this unique and thrilling film that will certainly be a welcomed distraction,” said Jeffrey Greenstein.

The collaboration is the third between Screen Media and Millennium in the past few years, after last year’s The Outpost, which was one of the top-performing films of the summer and was on many end-of-year top-ten lists, and Blackbird, which stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Sam Neill and many others.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Greenstein on behalf of Millennium Media.

Screen Media’s recent acquisitions include mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer, the comedies Eat Wheaties! starring Tony Hale, and Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street. Recent releases include the Bella Thorne thriller Girl, Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire, and the Nicolas Cage hit Willy’s Wonderland.



ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES, LLC

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit www.screenmedia.net .

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM MEDIA, INC

Millennium Media. Inc. is one of the longest-running independent film companies in Hollywood and has established itself as a leader in creating multi-billion-dollar box office action franchises and acclaimed independent films. The full-service entertainment company finances, produces and sells films worldwide and has a production facility, Nu Boyana Studios, in Bulgaria, which hosts international and Hollywood productions.

Millennium is best known for the box office hits THE EXPENDABLES franchise, OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN and LONDON HAS FALLEN, THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD, and MECHANIC: RESURRECTION. Recent films include ANGEL HAS FALLEN and the successful reboot of the Rambo franchise, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD. It has also produced the acclaimed independent films, TESLA, BLACKBIRD and THE OUTPOST.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

