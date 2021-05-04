The global apheresis market growth is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL APHERESIS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067977/?utm_source=GNW

Apheresis is a medical process wherein whole blood is removed from a donor or patient.The blood is separated into individual components for removing any particular component.



This is done through membrane separation or centrifugation process.Blood diseases affect the total health of the body and are caused by certain genes.



Some common blood diseases are von Willebrand disease (VWD), hemophilia, anemia, and blood cancer. These diseases entail blood transfusion, which is projected to increase the need for apheresis.

Plasma exchange and cytapheresis are the two most common types of apheresis used for eliminating harmful substances from the blood.Plasma exchange is utilized for treating disorders like multiple sclerosis, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, myasthenia gravis, etc.



Cytapheresis is a process that eliminates the excess number of blood cells.It is used to treat polycythemia, thrombocythemia, and leukemia.



The growing incidence of hematologic diseases is thus evaluated to promote market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global apheresis market growth assessment includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.North America is set to be the dominating region in the global market.



The growing number of neurology apheresis procedures and the increasing number of plasma exchange procedures are contributing to the market prospects of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies in the market are Cytosorbents Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International Inc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, etc.



