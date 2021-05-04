Tive and Everstream Analytics Partner To Combine Multi-Modal Supply Chain Visibility with Predictive Risk Analytics

BOSTON and SAN MARCOS, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, a leading in-transit visibility provider, and Everstream Analytics, a supply chain risk analytics company, today announced a partnership that combines Tive’s real-time visibility with Everstream’s predictive risk analytics to further reduce loss and waste, optimize on time and in full performance and increase collaboration between carriers and shippers.



The partnership is of particular interest to companies that ship temperature-sensitive goods such as perishables, consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. Everstream’s machine learning analyzes billions of data points each day to predict the temperature for every 10 miles on a route up to 2 weeks in advance of a shipment’s departure. This ensures that the correct equipment is used, reducing transportation costs and ensuring shipment quality. Combined with Tive’s hyper-accurate location data and condition insights on temperature, shock, light exposure, and humidity, customers experience a significant increase in on time and in full shipments.

“We have been impressed with Tive’s approach to addressing the complex needs for delivering real-time, multi-modal visibility through cutting-edge in-cargo trackers,” said David Shillingford, CEO, Everstream Analytics. “Tive delivers global GPS and cellular connectivity, real-time monitoring and exceptional battery life at a price that enables single-use, which changes the game in the Real Time Transportation Visibility Platform (RTTVP) market. We see growing demand for this level of visibility, particularly for high-value and temperature-sensitive cargo around intramodal choke points. Our clients’ concerns over safety and environmental impact are also now addressed through Tive’s release of the world’s first non-Lithium 5G tracker.”

“Ongoing global supply chain disruptions have caused our clients to become very focused on predicting and mitigating shipment delays and damage,” added Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder, Tive. “Everstream Analytics has a unique ability to predictively score risk at the shipment level while monitoring disruptive events globally, and this complements Tive’s strengths. This partnership will enhance how we currently help our clients eliminate in-transit delays and damage.”

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients’ supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients’ Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients’ supply chains to help them Get in Front of What’s Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage. More information can be found at www.everstream.ai.

