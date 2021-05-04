CrossTower reports record 200% growth in trading volumes and raises $25 million AUM in its financing business

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, one of the fastest growing crypto investment and trading firms, today reported record crypto trading volumes of $319 million in April – less than a year since the official launch of its US trading platform. CrossTower posted a 200% increase in trading volumes over the prior month as incumbents ceded market share to CrossTower.

“As the crypto industry continues to mature globally, discerning participants are gravitating to our platform because of our expanded world-class capabilities, including innovative financing solutions that have attracted more than $25 million in new assets under management,” said Kapil Rathi, Co-Founder and CEO of CrossTower.

In March, CrossTower reported $158 million February trading volumes, nearly tripling the volumes traded on its platform since October 2020. CrossTower credits its growing dominance to the caliber of its platform, products and services. The firm recently launched a new capital markets desk, an intuitive wallet app, structured products and a Bitcoin fund that offers accredited investors a seamless onramp to Bitcoin. CrossTower’s growth has been further fueled by the addition of a new financing business with $25 million in AUM, including credit card payment, borrowing and lending.

