Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021 £46.52m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021 £46.52m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,978,201

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 April 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.50p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.30p

Ordinary share price 76.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.53%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 16.04%

2 Volex Plc 12.99%

3 Cash and other net current assets 12.85%

4 Adept Technology Group Plc 8.22%

5 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.59%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.68%

7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.33%

8 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 5.74%

9 Synectics Plc 5.58%

10 Venture Life Group Plc 4.45%

11 DigitalBox plc 3.32%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.26%

13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.42%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.31%

Other 4.22%