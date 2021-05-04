|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021
|£46.52m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021
|£46.52m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,978,201
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 April 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|89.50p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|88.30p
|Ordinary share price
|76.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.53%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|16.04%
|2
|Volex Plc
|12.99%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|12.85%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|8.22%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.59%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.68%
|7
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.33%
|8
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|5.74%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|5.58%
|10
|Venture Life Group Plc
|4.45%
|11
|DigitalBox plc
|3.32%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.26%
|13
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.42%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.31%
|Other
|4.22%
|Total
|100.00%