Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021£46.52m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 April 2021£46.52m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,978,201
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 April 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*89.50p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*88.30p
  
Ordinary share price 76.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.53%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)16.04%
2Volex Plc12.99%
3Cash and other net current assets12.85%
4Adept Technology Group Plc 8.22%
5Hargreaves Services Plc 7.59%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.68%
7Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.33%
8Flowtech Fluidpower Plc5.74%
9Synectics Plc5.58%
10Venture Life Group Plc4.45%
11DigitalBox plc3.32%
12Tactus Holdings Limited3.26%
13Duke Royalty Ltd2.42%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.31%
 Other4.22%
 Total100.00%