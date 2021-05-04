Vanish Laser Clinic Expands its Alexandria, VA Practice with Laser Hair Removal, Vascular Lesion Removal, and More Featuring the Astanza MeDioStar

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanish Laser Clinic, Alexandria’s best aesthetic laser practice, is now offering permanent hair reduction, vascular lesion removal, pigmented lesion removal, and acne treatment with the advanced MeDioStar diode laser. Vanish Laser Clinic was established in 2016 as a specialty laser tattoo removal clinic. After receiving numerous requests about laser hair removal and other laser cosmetic procedures, Vanish Laser Clinic decided to expand its list of services with the multifunctional MeDioStar laser.

“We’ve grown so much since Vanish Laser Clinic first started,” said Pamela Hooper, owner. “Over the years, I received many questions about other procedures, especially hair removal. There was never a question about if I was going to expand my practice, but when. As soon as I heard about the MeDioStar and saw its capabilities, I knew it was the perfect addition to my practice. I wanted a technology that could deliver the same care and results I have promised my clients since day one. Now Vanish is able to treat unwanted hair, age spots, spider veins, bothersome acne, and more with one powerful laser.”

The Astanza MeDioStar is a powerful diode laser that produces a unique combination of 810 nm and 940 nm wavelengths for optimum melanin and hemoglobin absorption. The MeDioStar is trusted by leading physicians, dermatologists, and medical spas worldwide and is renowned for being one of the fastest diode lasers on the market. The MeDioStar at Vanish Laser Clinic features three different handpieces, including the Monolith XL handpiece with an industry-leading spot size of 10 cm2, the Monolith M handpiece with a spot size of 1.5 cm2 for treating smaller areas, and a VAS handpiece for treating vascular lesions.

“Vanish Laser Clinic has always strived to deliver nothing but the best treatments and results in Alexandria and the greater D.C. metro area,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. “We’re proud to see all they’ve accomplished and are excited for their continued growth with the MeDioStar. Customers of Vanish Laser Clinic can rest assured their aesthetic needs will be met with the utmost care using the finest technology on the market.”

Vanish Laser Clinic is currently offering an introductory $2600 package discount for 6 full-body laser hair removal treatments when you book an appointment by May 31, 2020.

ABOUT VANISH LASER CLINIC

Vanish Laser Clinic is a leading aesthetic clinic located in the heart of Alexandria. Vanish Laser Clinic was awarded for the Best of Alexandria Award by the Alexandria Award Program three years in a row. Their services include laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, SculpSure, pigmented lesion removal, vascular lesion removal, skin rejuvenation, and acne treatment.

To schedule your free consultation or learn more about Vanish Laser Clinic, visit their website at www.vanishlaserclinic.com or call (703) 379-4054. Vanish Laser Clinic is located at 3543 West Braddock Rd, Suite C5, Alexandria, VA 22303.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.