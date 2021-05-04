New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOFUELS & BIODIESEL MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228620/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Biofuels are characterized as any fuel derived from biomass— animal waste and plant or algae material.Since such types of feedstock material can be readily replenished, biofuel is considered a vital source of renewable energy, unlike fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum, and natural gas.



Biofuel is generally advocated as an environmentally benign and cost-effective alternative to petroleum, in addition to several other fossil fuels, primarily within the context of increased concerns linked to the role played by fossil fuels towards global warming and rising petroleum prices. Furthermore, several critics continue to express concerns regarding the scope of the expansion of biofuels, owing to the environmental and economic expenses associated with the refining process as well as the removal of extensive areas of arable land from food manufacturing.

Oil prices are predominantly influenced by factors like the decisions concerning the output made by producers, such as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as private oil-producing enterprises like ExxonMobil.As with any stock, commodity, or bond, the laws of demand and supply result in fluctuating oil prices.



As a result, when supply exceeds demand, prices fall, and the contrary is also correct when demand surpasses supply.Hence, surging petroleum prices raises the manufacturing expense of transportation and fertilizers, leading to higher total costs for importing nations.



Therefore, fluctuating petroleum costs play a vital role in fueling the global market’s growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global biofuels & biodiesel market growth assessment entails the analysis of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. Germany is set to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.19% over the forecast period, mainly due to the obligation of fuel suppliers to minimize greenhouse gas emissions as per the country’s greenhouse gas reduction quota and the initiatives introduced by the government.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

An increased number of SMEs and start-ups compete with leading energy enterprises across the global biofuels & biodiesel market.Moreover, major firms often cooperate with smaller firms and start-ups, as well.



While the high volume of companies indicates the high potential of the market, the industrial rivalry is set to be intense over the forecast years. Some of the key players operating in the market are Cargill Incorporated, BP PLC, GranBio, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ABENGOA BIOENERGIA SA

2. AIR LIQUIDE SA

3. ALGENOL BIOFUELS

4. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

5. BLUEFIRE RENEWABLES

6. BP PLC

7. CARGILL INCORPORATED

8. CLARIANT AG

9. EI DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

10. FIBERIGHT LLC

11. GRANBIO

12. NESTE OYJ

13. NOVOZYMES A/S

14. PACIFIC ETHANOL INC

15. POET LLC

16. RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC

17. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

18. VERBIO AG

19. WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

20. ZEACHEM INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228620/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________