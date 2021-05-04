RAYL Innovations Successfully Completes Commercial Launch of RAYL.Apptive, A Superapp Redefining SME Productivity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAYL Innovations Inc. ("RAYL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following extensive development and exhaustive testing; with teams spanning 2 continents, including: Canada, the United States, the Dominican Republic, and India; the Company has successfully moved the RAYL.Apptive Super App to our production servers. Offering the full commercial launch of RAYL.Apptive, allows customers access to an integrated and interoperable portal containing dozens of everyday applications, all for CA$19.95 per month (including data storage quota1).



Nicholas Jeffery, CEO, commented “Have you ever stopped to count the number of monthly and annual SAAS solutions individuals and businesses are paying for? Subscriptions used to communicate and manage all of the internal and external stakeholders, including sales and marketing channels – it’s dozens, it’s probably costing businesses thousands of dollars a year. Well… that stops now. RAYL.Apptive is built by business owners, for business owners, offering a single source solution that we’re very proud to finally release on a commercial basis.”

RAYL.Apptive SAAS Solution:

RAYL.Apptive is a cloud-based, open-source software as a service, hosted in Canada. It is a secure application portal hosting dozens of integrated operational, sales, commercial, and marketing applications (see Figure 1). The applications leverage cloud productivity, helping businesses of all sizes save time, money, and freeing-up valued resources. RAYL.Apptive has been designed to help meet an organization's needs for robust security, reliability, resiliency, and user productivity. All for a single monthly fee1.

A unique feature of RAYL.Apptive: All the individual toolsets are interoperable, accessed via single login, with a common backend dataset allowing access to one profile across all applications such as customer, vendor, employee profiles. As a result, anything created in one application is simply dragged and dropped into a complimentary data set, for example, from product inventory, pricing tools, to pop-up shops and onto the final invoice.

Figure 1: RAYL.Apptive Module and Feature Detail is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ec2555d-ed32-460e-8bae-67a7a16ce420

Mr. Jeffery additionally commented: “RAYL.Apptive is designed to seamlessly integrate with our near-term plans for: RAYL.Pay, our fully developed merchant payment platform; and RAYL.Financial, a challenger bank application stage strategy, both currently in process. The roll-out of our suite of services is perfectly timed, now more than ever, when businesses need innovative productivity enhancements, and overhead reduction, as they focus on post-COVID recovery.”

Additional data is available on an incremental fee for usage basis.

About RAYL Innovations Inc.

RAYL Innovations Inc. (“RAYL”) is a Canadian, Vancouver-based, FinTech company founded in 2020. Offering integrated payment processing and business application solutions for SME business owners and merchants. While our direct competitors only offer payment services, RAYL adds tremendous value by integrating key business critical solutions, financial services, and data analytics, with a unique pricing strategy all on one integrated and interoperable platform.

For further information on the Company, its management team, RAYL.Apptive, RAYL.Pay, and RAYL.Financial, please visit our website at rayl.com.

