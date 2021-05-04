Parsons Awarded 2021 CSO50 Award for Internal Security Practices

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) received a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG's Chief Security Officer (CSO) for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. Parsons is a global technology company whose commitment to information risk management and security extends from customer-focused solutions to internal best practices.



“We’re honored to be one of 50 global companies recognized for their excellence and leadership in cybersecurity,” said Tim Potier, chief information security officer for Parsons. “As the world becomes more digitally connected, it is critically important to have a proactive and comprehensive cybersecurity program, especially as it relates to protecting our people, processes, operations, and customers.”

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges, including security leaders, industry experts, and academics.

“The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders, and business outcomes,” said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. “Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year’s class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Awards will be distributed at the CSO50 Conference on November 16-18, 2021.

