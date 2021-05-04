Konica Minolta Installs AccurioJet KM-1e and MGI JETvarnish 3D Web at Marathon Press

Ramsey, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press and MGI JETvarnish 3D Web Press at Marathon Press. Located in Norfolk, Nebraska, Marathon Press is a marketing services company positioned to help business grow business.

Marathon Press offers full-color digital printing, email marketing, graphic design, web to print online ordering, and specializes in printing yearbooks, children’s books, photo books and specialty books. The company is also a wholesale outsource provider for other printing companies and online photo businesses. Its capabilities include high-speed hardcover book production, PUR perfect bound, layflat books, flush mount books, albums, large format lamination, and with the addition of the Konica Minolta KM-1e and MGI JETvarnish3D, a vast array of press and finishing options.

After considering equipment from other manufacturers, Marathon Press chose the AccurioJet KM-1e for a multitude of reasons, including superior quality and the UV ink that does not require pre-treated paper to run jobs. The ability run a wider variety of substrates is a big plus for the printer to grow its business. Marathon Press also favored the no-click model, which lowers the cost per page on certain jobs.

“Marathon has a fleet of digital presses using the click model and limited substrate options. In an effort to add diversity, new capabilities, and ink cost savings, the KM1-e was an easy choice to add to our fleet,” said Max Alewel, Managing Partner at Marathon Press. “The KM1-e will add some new capabilities which will add significant value for our clients. From click charge to ink cost allows us to have better control of job costs. We’ve eliminated waste on paper because the 23x29 sheet size can utilize more of the paper and there is no need for it to be pre-treated.”

Overall, the company has experienced paper savings, cost per sheet and job, reduced outsourcing and improved uptime. The 23x29 sheet will give it more ups on a sheet, reducing waste while increasing output volume. Workflow efficiency has improved, resulting in faster turnarounds.

“Turnaround time is very important for us,” said Bruce Price, Managing Partner at Marathon Press. We have extremely time-sensitive jobs, and the uptime on the AccurioJet KM-1e is very good. The AccurioJet KM-1e will be running many of our jobs.”

Additionally, the purchase of the MGI JETvarnish 3D Web Press will provide Marathon Press with varnish and foil embellishment capabilities, yielding more capability and productivity.

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with Marathon Press, the premier print provider in the Omaha, Nebraska area. The KM-1e will give their customers the highest photo quality output in the marketplace,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Marathon's shift from traditional toner-based techno oldies will provide the competitive advantage needed to grow their business. We welcome them to the Konica Minolta family.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1e can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thickness, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper. The MGI JETvarnish 3D Web Press delivers exceptional value to the industry by allowing printers to go digital for spot UV coating and embossed hot foiling without dies, screens or expensive tooling. The 100% digital process dramatically reduces make-ready times, eliminates waste and offers true variable data enhancement with a personalized foil option.

