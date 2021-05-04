CMW Media Names Jon Lindsay Phillips Chief Growth Officer

San Diego-based integrated marcom agency specializing in emerging industries taps proven leader to scale global business divisions, expand existing practice areas



San Diego, CA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CMW Media, an award-winning fully integrated global marcom agency headquartered in San Diego, today named Jon Lindsay Phillips its Chief Growth Officer. Phillips, 41, boasts over twelve years’ demonstrated experience at the helm of dynamic communications agencies, and was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Manhattan’s RLM PR. At RLM he reimagined and scaled the global B2B technology, investor relations and 360 digital marketing teams, and launched content, fintech and healthtech leaders like Wondery, Nash and VIP Star Network, as well as alternative wellness standouts like Terrel Davis’ DEFY performance CBD brand.

As CGO at CMW, Phillips will place equal emphasis for near-term growth on each of CMW’s core business divisions, which include design, digital and investor relations teams in addition to its PR group with a dedicated specialty in new categories. Phillips brings mature, turn-key tactics and methodologies for servicing disruptive clients in some of the world’s most complex hyper growth spaces. His award-winning cannabis technology practice was recently recognized by Observer.com, and his campaigns in recent years have carefully shepherded many pre-product and pre-revenue startups through blockbuster launches to eventual IPO/acquisition.

CMW CEO Kyle Porter said, “It’s almost arresting what Jon has been able to do out of New York in recent years, building a personal brand of excellence in this business based on results, case studies and very happy clients. Anyone paying attention can see he has a singular talent for stacking rosters with global clients, leading rapidly erupting spaces, and assembling whip smart teams to service that business at the highest levels over the long haul. If in just the past three or four years you’ve been anywhere near a true crime or business podcast, a legal cannabis or CBD product, blockchain technology, or the latest viral enterprise-class AI tools - chances are good that Jon was involved. That’s the vision and leadership we’re betting on in this next all-critical phase of growth for CMW, and to say our team is excited is putting it lightly. Leaders like Jon are the bright present and future that this industry really needs - especially as we move to a post-COVID era.”

Phillips said, “On the heels of everything we’ve all just endured together and learned in the past year, it was very important to me that I joined a team looking to grow the right way, culturally. There’s a world in which we can delight the clients of our dreams with next-level outcomes and still enjoy coming to work every day. CMW gets that. I’m truly thrilled to be on board and predict big things ahead for this team.”

About CMW Media

CMW Media is a fast-growing, full-service public relations firm specializing in innovative businesses from a broad spectrum of industries. Based in San Diego, our clients range from publicly traded companies to those in emerging markets — including the global cannabis industry. We are award-winning industry leaders and producers whose inherent talent is capturing messages worldwide and educating the public. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.CMWMedia.com or connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

