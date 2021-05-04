Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market Size to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Portland, OR, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels industry was pegged at $7.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $11.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the key investment pockets, market player positioning, drivers & opportunities, and business performances of major players.

Rise in demand for the fast and economic construction techniques and surge in the construction industry fuel the growth of the global multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market. On the other hand, fluctuating costs of raw materials curtails down the market growth. However, increase in awareness for energy-efficient infrastructure is expected to present new opportunities in the approaching time.

Covid-19 Scenario

The covid-19 outbreak resulted in suspension the production of multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels owing to unavailability of workers, shortage of raw materials, disrupted supply chain, and restrictions to curb the spread.

The industry has also undergone a declined demand for multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels, due to terminated operations in the end-using industry including automotive and construction.

At the same time, the government bodies have implemented certain relaxations to aid the industry in order to continue their processes. However, the second wave of the pandemic has immensely affected several regions, and government bodies are further implementing lockdowns.

The global multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market is studied on the basis of metal, foam material, application, and region. Based on foam material, the with foam segment held the highest market share in 2019, with more than four-fifths of the global market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance status during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is also expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on metal, the aluminum segment dominated with highest share in 2019, holding for around two-thirds of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding for nearly half of the global market, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. However, this region is also projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Arcelormittal, Fischer Profil, Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, Isomec, Gcs, Jingxue, Marcegaglia, and Dana Group.

