CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE

Austin, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced finance professional, Aaron Wells, has joined the company as Vice President of Finance. In his role, Wells will oversee the management of the company’s finance, accounting, budgeting, planning, taxing, and billing.



Wells brings more than 13 years of experience in financial and operational development to Campus Advantage. Most recently, Wells served as Chief Financial Officer at ONIT Home Services, LLC where he was responsible for repositioning the company strategy, scaling down operations and fulfillment in the home security space, and focusing on increasing efforts for the company’s sales engine and lead aggregation efforts. Wells also managed multi-family security projects using percentage-of-completion accounting.



“I am honored to join the Campus Advantage team and to be a part of this first-class organization,” said Wells. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and helping make an impact on the company’s initiatives and investments.”



“Aaron is a highly motivated, results-driven individual who has proven he can manage all facets of finance and accounting while supporting, and contributing to, a growing business,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “I am confident that his expertise in positioning businesses to achieve their goals will enable us to drive and meet our company’s objectives and take the Campus Advantage portfolio to the next level.”



Wells is based at Campus Advantage’s headquarters in Austin, Texas and will report to Clark Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer.





Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

