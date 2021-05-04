GrantMatch Government Funding Strategists Announces Partnership with RBC

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrantMatch Corp. is proud to announce a Services Beyond Banking partnership with RBC. GrantMatch is a software-enabled services firm that specializes in securing government grants and incentives for diverse North American businesses across many sectors. RBC Business Clients can now access the GrantMatch Funding Assessment & Strategy Tool (FAST) to search for funding opportunities to support and grow their business. The GrantMatch FAST also connects RBC Business Clients with GrantMatch Funding Specialists and Analysts—experts in government incentive programs.



“Growth-oriented businesses must be aware of and act on the available funding in their space to maximize the impacts of their investments. Unfortunately, we find that most Canadian businesses are missing out on key opportunities to capture grant funding, from COVID-19 relief programming to competitive funding streams such as the Strategic Innovation Fund.” — Mike Janke, Managing Partner, GrantMatch.

The funding landscape in Canada can be complex and competitive. GrantMatch partners with diverse businesses to offer expert research on potential incentives and to assist with sourcing all of the available and relevant funding program support. Numerous government grant programs shift regularly and stagger intakes to help fund private sector projects, expansions, and innovation; in many cases, businesses lack the resources to keep track. The Funding Specialists at GrantMatch ensure that businesses do not miss out on major funding opportunities through regional, provincial, and federal programs.

“As the Canadian economy continues its recovery, businesses owners across Canada are turning their focus to the future and the new normal. Since the start of the pandemic, RBC has supported our clients through our own relief programs, while helping them navigate those available from Federal and Provincial governments. In helping clients navigate those programs, we continue to hear questions about other grants and subsidies that may be available to help them manage their businesses both now and in the future. By partnering with GrantMatch, we hope to provide clients with another level of support in finding the resources they need to manage and grow their businesses for the future.” — Greg Grice, Executive Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC.

GrantMatch approaches securing government funding with a unique blend of data-driven technology, industry-exclusive processes, and proven methodologies. The FAST brings these elements together with a simplified, accessible online questionnaire that, once submitted, instantly generates a curated report of available government funding opportunities based on the client’s business profile. Offered exclusively to RBC Business Clients, FAST is powered by the GrantMatch™ Platform: a comprehensive database of over 4,500 funding programs.

The FAST report outlines applicable incentives along with specific objectives, deadlines, eligible activities, and project costs. Once the RBC Business Client completes the FAST questionnaire and receives their customized report, they will have the opportunity to book a consultation with a GrantMatch Funding Specialist to discuss their results and assess next steps.

Growing and forward-thinking organizations work with GrantMatch for support in leveraging grants and incentives to help take vital projects and investments from vision to reality. Beyond the FAST, GrantMatch Premium is a service level available to clients seeking start-to-finish support in executing an ongoing, strategic, and comprehensive funding strategy. With this partnership, GrantMatch is eager to share funding expertise with RBC Business Clients.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose‐driven, principles‐led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values, and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S., and 34 other countries. Learn more at www.rbcroyalbank.com/business/beyond-banking

About GrantMatch

Located in Oakville, Ontario, GrantMatch has become the authority on comprehensive and highly successful grant-funding strategies for a growing roster of small, medium, and Fortune 500 clientele throughout North America. Businesses across all sectors look to GrantMatch to ensure that they are maximizing the available funding support in their space through regional, provincial, and federal programs. GrantMatch offers expert personal assistance along with a suite of software-enabled services that provide their clients with the greatest probability of achieving funding approval. Learn more at grantmatch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc8da22e-553c-4709-86fb-db2ebb4a2e66