Frequence Announces Appointment of Anna Enerio as Head of Marketing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence , a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, today announced that Anna Enerio has been appointed as the company's Head of Marketing. In her new role at Frequence, Enerio will join the company’s senior leadership team and report to CEO, Tom Cheli. Enerio will oversee all marketing activities, including product marketing, demand generation, digital marketing, communications, and public relations.



“Anna comes to us with an enviable background of digital marketing agencies and leading marketing teams, from start-ups to enterprise companies," said Tom Cheli, CEO at Frequence. "She is an accomplished leader with a sharp strategic vision that will only complement our company's marketing efforts and we're excited to see the great things our company will achieve under her guidance."

Enerio brings over two decades of experience in marketing, with extensive focus in branding, product marketing, digital marketing, and marketing analytics. Prior to joining Frequence, she served as Head of Marketing at PARC, a Xerox company, where she oversaw all global marketing efforts for the company. Enerio also held senior-level positions at SanDisk and Kodak. Enerio graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Villanova University and later earned her MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

"We're thrilled to have Anna join our team and aid Frequence in communicating the massive benefits and opportunities we bring to media companies," said Oliver Jacob, President, and Co-Founder of Frequence. "At this pivotal stage of our company's growth, Anna demonstrates the high-quality talent necessary to drive our marketing efforts and strengthen our position as a market and industry leader.

Enerio commented, “Frequence​ has set the standard for marketing software ​​innovation​ by​ giving traditional media companies a seamless way to assemble integrated product offerings, and then delivering those offerings through a single workflow system. It’s an honor to join this talented team.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.