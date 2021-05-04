Dymax & HZO Announce Strategic Alliance in Response to Market Demand for Protective Coatings

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HZO, Inc., a global leader in world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications in an ever-changing market, today announced a strategic alliance with Dymax. The partnership will extend HZO's portfolio by adding 3,000 formulations to its existing coating solutions, facilitate joint product development, and accelerate market reach through Dymax's global sales channel.



Dymax is one of the world's leading manufacturers of rapid light-cure adhesives, conformal coatings, potting compounds, and complementary dispensing and curing equipment. These products are used across various diverse industries and applications, including medical device, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace. Among the innovative products in the Dymax portfolio are special protective coatings and potting compounds that cure in seconds under UV LED or broad-spectrum light. This technological advantage enables increased production throughput while simultaneously reducing processing costs.

The partnership will directly address product requirements based on trends in IoT adoption, edge computing, ruggedization, electronic miniaturization, and lightweight devices, as well as help manufacturers rethink how they produce and protect their offerings. By 2030, it is estimated that over 100B electronic devices will be connected around the world, in addition to the countless number of stand-alone electrical products. These products will be deployed into some of the most challenging environments and mission-critical situations, from autonomous cars and satellites to health wearables and smart meters.

"Quick-cure conformal coatings from Dymax and next-generation nanocoatings from HZO, delivered through a single source, will accelerate market entry, streamline procurement, and enhance product performance, delivering a better, more durable offering," said Rich Holder, CEO of HZO. "This partnership aligns with our core strategy of delivering a complete customer solution and builds on years of working together serving some of the biggest brands in the business."

"HZO's leadership in thin-film sub-20-micron solutions will help meet our customer requirements for twenty-first-century device protection," said Jason Maupin, Chief Commercial Officer of Dymax. "The agreement provides for the production of new formulations, including sustainable alternatives, that will drive the alliance to the forefront of innovation."

ABOUT DYMAX

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit dymax.com or info@dymax.com or +1 860-482-1010.

CONTACT: Beth Schivley, 860 626 6778 ex: 7692, marcom@dymax.com

ABOUT HZO

HZO is a global leader and innovator in protective solutions that keep the world running with world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company delivers complete solutions to meet specific customer requirements by bringing together people, process, capital equipment, and material science while leveraging an extensive patent portfolio. Working with some of the largest companies across industries, including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device, and automotive, HZO enables better, more reliable, and more durable products that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction, and drives overall brand value.

For additional information on HZO, visit hzo.com or contact us at sales@hzo.com or +1-877-757-4496