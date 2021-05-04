Alicia Tillman Appointed to RainFocus Board of Directors

Lehi, UT, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading hybrid event marketing and management platform, today announced the appointment of Alicia Tillman as its first Independent Board Director. Tillman brings more than 20 years of hands-on marketing executive leadership and general management experience leading teams in the technology, financial services and corporate travel and payments industries. Recently, Tillman was honored as #11 on the Forbes 2020 Top 50 Most Influential CMOs in the World list.



“Alicia’s leadership scaling multi-billion dollar enterprise businesses is an incredibly valuable addition to our Board of Directors,” said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. “We have seen companies drive an accelerated and welcomed transformation in event management over the last year, drawing renewed focus and leadership from the CMO and CIO’s offices. More than ever before, marketers are looking for a comprehensive, scalable and secure experiential platform to drive their interactions with customers in a digital, hybrid or in-person world. Alicia’s deep marketing expertise will be crucial in building awareness around these opportunities that the RainFocus platform enables at a superior level.”



Tillman served as the Global CMO of SAP for four years and was responsible for creating and accelerating the company’s marketing strategy and brand recognition across the globe. Tillman led SAP to be one of the 20 most valuable brands in the world (BrandZ & Interbrand rankings), with its brand value increasing more than $18.5 billion. Before becoming Global CMO of SAP, Alicia was the CMO for one of SAP’s cloud brands, SAP Ariba. Previous to SAP, Alicia spent 11 years at American Express leading Marketing, Public Affairs and Business Services for the corporate travel division.



“RainFocus’ leadership position in the market and focus on unifying events and marketing strategies through technology, makes it a very exciting time to join the Board of Directors,” said Alicia Tillman. “The RainFocus platform enables exceptional customer experiences and insights to bring your event strategy to a new level of impact. When the events strategy is part of an integrated customer journey, marketers and customers win. You have more access to data and you drive a better experience. I look forward to joining the Board and partnering with JR and the team to help further expand their footprint of customers who are winning with the RainFocus platform.”



About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing and management platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event regardless of whether they are virtual, physical, or hybrid.