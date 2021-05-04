Global Renal Biomarker Market is estimated to be US$ 2230.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Renal Biomarker Market accounted for US$ 1084.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2230.2 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. A biomarker is a measurable pointer of a specific biological state and it gives a reflection of the stage of, or the presence of, a disease. Renal biomarkers can be used clinically to screen, monitor or diagnose certain kidney-related diseases. They are also used to guide molecularly targeted therapy or to assess therapeutic response.

In February 2019, Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Roche declared a definitive merger agreement, which enables Roche to fully acquire Spark Therapeutics at a price of US$ 114.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction.

Growing prevalence of various kidney-related diseases among individuals globally is the major factor driving the growth of the global renal biomarkers market. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a disorder that causes reduced kidney function over some time. It may develop over many years and lead to end-stage kidney disease (ESRD). It has become a massive public health issue that endures rising. As per the data published by the Global Burden of Disease Study, kidney disease was the 12th-most common cause of death, estimating for 1.1 million deaths globally in 2015. CKD mortality increased by 31.7% over the past decade, making it one of the fastest rising major causes of death, along with dementia and diabetes.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Biomarker Type (Functional Biomarker (Serum Creatinine, Serum Cystatin C, and Urine Albumin) and Up-regulated Protein (Neutrophil Gelatinase-associated Lipocalin (NGAL), Kidney Injury Molecule-1, and INTERLEUKIN-18)), By Diagnostic Technique (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA), Colorimetric Assay, Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA), and Others), By End-user (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratory, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

The Global Renal Biomarker Market accounted for US$ 1084.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2230.2 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The global renal biomarkers market is segmented based on biomarker type, diagnostic technique, end-user, and region.

Based on biomarker type, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into functional biomarker and up-regulated protein. Functional biomarker segment is further divided into serum creatinine, serum cystatin C, and urine albumin. Up-regulated protein segment is further divided into neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL), kidney injury molecule-1, and INTERLEUKIN-18.

Based on diagnostic technique, the target market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay (PETIA), colorimetric assay, chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLIA), and others.

Based on end-user, the global market is classified into a hospital, diagnostic laboratory, and other end users.

Based on the region the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to remain the dominant markets for renal biomarkers owing to robust economic growth, high expenditure on health care, and high awareness and acceptance of novel diagnostic methods in the regions.

The key players operating the global renal biomarkers market involves Abbott Laboratories, BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biomarkers, BioMérieux, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation), Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

