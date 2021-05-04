Sorenson Communications Invites Celebration – and Inclusion – of ASL Interpreters

SALT LAKE CITY, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the world saw American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters deliver essential communication services at press briefings, the Superbowl, the Oscars, the presidential inauguration, and – for the first time – during President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last week. These are snapshots of the importance of communication inclusion. But they are also glimpses into crucial connections that happen every day and everywhere – especially where it’s needed most: between people.



“Interpreters are integral to communication between Deaf and hearing people,” notes Scott Wood, CEO of Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of relay, on-site, and in-person interpreting services. “As the largest employer of sign language interpreters in the world, we celebrate interpreters and their dedication to rapid, effective, essential communication, and understanding – not only on May 5, Interpreter Appreciation Day – but every day of the year. We thank all interpreters for their efforts to inform, explain, and facilitate connections between people who are Deaf and hearing so that fundamental communication – real sharing of ideas, thoughts, and feelings can occur, not by accident, but through language.”

Many Americans are not aware that communication access is a basic human right. The 1990 landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) mandates Deaf and hard-of-hearing people have equal access to the same communication that hearing people have. The ADA also requires businesses that serve the public and government agencies to provide qualified sign language interpreters for most situations – at schools, job interviews, and critical medical events.

Especially important to the dissemination of public information are Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs) who, working in tandem with hearing ASL interpreters, bring unique linguistic, cultural, and historical knowledge to their interpretation.

As part of their work, many sign language interpreters interpret phone calls – millions of connections – through the FCC-regulated telephone relay system.

Says Laura Hartness, senior vice president of operations for Sorenson, “This year, with much of the world in lock-down and at greater risk for isolation and depression, our interpreters were, as always, open for business 24/7/365, even though many, too, were experiencing their own pandemic-related challenges. The pandemic forced these interpreters to adjust, which included embracing a wide variety of video communication platforms, all while moving to home offices where they could safely continue to process record numbers of calls.”

In an ongoing effort to provide the highest-quality sign language interpreting for the Deaf and hearing communities, Sorenson offers interpreters many opportunities for educational and professional development. Last year, because of the pandemic, Sorenson pivoted from offering traditional, in-person trainings to, instead, providing remote, instructor-led programs. Under the oversight of Sorenson’s Interpreter Education Professional Development Department, more than 6,000 interpreters received a combined 28,000 hours of instruction.

