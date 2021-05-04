Approved acquisition of a company by UAB “Ignitis renewables” to develop green energy projects in Poland

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that the Management Board of the Company on 4 May 2021 approved the sale and purchase agreement (hereinafter – the Agreement), according to which the Company’s subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) intends to acquire a company registered in Poland, which, prior to this, did not conduct any activities.

The company intended to be acquired will be used to accumulate competences and other resources, which will be used to acquire and develop green energy projects in the Polish market.

The Agreement for sale and purchase of the company registered in Poland under the current name of Dolcetto Sp. z o.o. should be signed in the nearest future. Aleksandr Spiridonov, General Manager of Ignitis Renewables, and Diana Kazakevič, CEO of Ignitis Polska Sp. z o.o., were nominated for the member positions of the Management Board of the company. After the acquisition, the company name will be changed to represent the principles of company naming within the Group companies. The Company will not inform separately about the concluded Agreement, appointment of the nominated members and the name change.

Ignitis Renewables currently also owns Pomerania Wind Farm Sp. z o.o., which develops a 94 MW Pomerania wind farm. While conducting new acquisitions, Ignitis Renewables is implementing a strategic objective of the Company to consistently increase its green generation portfolio.

