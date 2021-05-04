Enterprise Content Management System Market Is Expected to Reach $94.09 Billion by 2023: Says AMR

Portland, OR, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise content management system market was estimated at $28.16 billion in 2016 and is expected to hit $94.09 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3382

Rise in need to improve performance & operational efficiency, surge in demand for analytical solutions, and increase in application areas among end users drive the growth of the global enterprise content management system market. On the other hand, dearth of trained professionals impedes the growth to some extent. However, factors such as growth associated with IoT, increase in use of digital content management, and rise in demand for enterprise information management are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Content Management System Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to the adoption of work-from-home culture by most organizations across the world. This, in turn, augmented the acquisition of enterprise content management system by several companies in order to optimize the business workflow remotely.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as the system slots in a wide-ranging services and solutions & techniques, which collect, capture, manage, and protect the data that is used to improve the overall work functionalities.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Enterprise Content Management System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3382?reqfor=covid

The global enterprise content management system market report is analyzed across deployment, user type, end use industry, solution, and geography. Based on deployment, the cloud segment held the major market share in 2016, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to dominate by 2023.

By end-use, the BFSI segment accounted for more than one-fifths of the total market revenue in 2016, and is expected to lead the trail by 2023. Simultaneously, the IT & telecom segment would register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America generated the major share in 2016, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2023. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3382

The key market players analyzed in the global enterprise content management system market report include Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Alfresco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fabasoft, Lexmark International, Inc., M-Files Inc., Xerox Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/enterprise-content-management-system-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: