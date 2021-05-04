Cullman Mutual Capital Outlines the Recent Economic Rebound

TOKYO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Cullman Mutual Capital has released the report on the recent economic rebound from the global coronavirus pandemic. Global financial equities have seen a recent surge due to a combination of positive corporate earnings and strong economic data, signalling a recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic as outlined by Tokyo-based asset management company Cullman Mutual Capital.



With a clear influx of new economic data that has indicated the U.S. economy is, in fact, growing, financial markets around the world have rallied on the back of the uplifting news.

"We have seen that financial equities have been rallying higher across all markets due to expectations of an economic recovery across the globe, with more countries providing vaccination programs and helping them return to work. There has been a huge boost on increased consumer spending which ultimately has driven corporate revenues higher," said Steven Perry, Senior Executive Vice President at Cullman Mutual Capital.

The Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, suggested that the current economic outlook in the United States was "clearly brightened" on the back of the new economic data, which resulted as the fundamental catalyst of the rally across all major financial exchanges.

Further commitment from the Federal Reserve was also reiterated as the central bank commented on its support to maintain its asset purchase programme until substantial progress has been made towards full employment within the United States.

"The Fed's remarks combined with new economic data that was released has given investors new hope that this could be the economic rebound we have been looking for," added Masayoshi Higuchi, Chief Economist at Cullman Mutual Capital.

More economic data is due in the upcoming weeks, with market analysts expecting more positive data to arrive, forecasting higher employment in the U.S. and more consumer spending as key signals to drive financial markets higher.

About Cullman Mutual Capital

Cullman Mutual Capital is a global asset management and institutional financial services business with a proactive attitude that delivers the results our client's demand. Founded in 2016, we have grown rapidly to 130+ staff, managing over $12 billion (USD) in assets.

Working with diverse clients, including corporations and high-net-worth individuals, we provide high-quality asset and wealth management services for all. Our investments are with some of the largest global financial institutions, hedge funds, mutual funds, alongside other varied investment opportunities.

To find out more about Cullman Mutual Capital, visit our website: www.cmcadvisory.com

Media contact

Company: Cullman Mutual Capital

Company: Mr. Masayoshi Higuchi, Chief Economist

E-mail: masayoshi.higuchi@cmcadvisory.com

Telephone: +81 3 4563 8947

Address: 18F Sapia Tower, 1-7-12, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan



SOURCE: Cullman Mutual Capital