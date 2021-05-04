Reed’s Inc.® Announces Expanded Distribution With CVS Pharmacy

NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (Nasdaq: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announces further distribution with CVS Pharmacy as the company’s best-selling varieties expand into over 1,000 stores.



The increased distribution brings more better-for-you beverage options from Reed’s®, America’s #1 ginger company, and Virgil’s™, a full line of handcrafted sodas, to CVS Pharmacy consumers. The expansion builds on the tremendous response the retailer received for the existing availability of Reed’s® Extra and Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer, which is crafted with REAL fresh, organic ginger root in a Jamaican-inspired recipe.

Moving more prominently into CVS Pharmacy stores, in addition to Reed’s® Ginger Beer, the all-natural beverage multipack options now include Reed’s® REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ Original and Zero Sugar, the only ginger ale on the market made with 2,000 mg of REAL, fresh-pressed organic ginger, as well as Certified Ketogenic sodas from Virgil’s™ in Zero Sugar flavors like Root Beer, Cream Soda and Cola, that are handcrafted with a proprietary natural sweetener system and no artificial preservatives.

“Over the past year, Reed’s Inc. has been rapidly expanding our distribution across all channels, and we are excited to increase availability of Reed’s and Virgil’s beverages at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.® “Growing from just two of our Ginger Beers at CVS Pharmacy, to now retailing multiple varieties from Reed’s and Virgil’s, shows our company’s unstoppable momentum to meet the demand from consumers and retailers alike for more all-natural alternatives.”

Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ also retail at grocery and convenience stores nationwide, and online at the Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ Amazon Storefronts, as well as the Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ Online Stores.

For more information about Reed's Inc.®, please visit the Reed's® website and the Virgil’s™ website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Reed’s® Twitter , Reed’s® Instagram , and Reed’s® Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil’s™ on Virgil’s™ Twitter , Virgil’s™ Instagram , and Virgil’s™ Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

